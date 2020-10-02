Rosalie A. (Kotansky) Ingalsbe 1941—2020

Rosalie A. (Kotansky) Ingalsbe passed away on September 29, 2020. She was born September 4, 1941 to Joseph and Mary Kotansky in Streator, Illinois. Rose graduated from Streator High and married Jerry Ingalsbe in 1959. Together they shared 61 years and raised three daughters in Rockford: Kimber (Curtis) Perala, Kelly (Michael) Johnson, and Kristee Ingalsbe. She was active in JayCees, JayShees, girls softball and girl scouting. Rose worked at Marshall Fields for 30 years, starting when Cherry Vale Mall opened in 1973, and treasured her colleagues and experiences, along with her charity work. She and Jerry retired and split their time between Lake Barkley in Kentucky and Naples, Florida. They were both active in bridge clubs, shuffleboard and golf, they loved dominoes with the family, and enjoyed their travels to botanical gardens. She will be dearly missed by her husband, daughters, son-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents and five brothers. A celebration of her life open house will be held on Oct 10th from 12-4 at 6106 Abington Dr in Rockford. Please wear a mask and wear flamingo attire to set the mood.



