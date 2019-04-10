|
|
Rosaria Rosolia 1936—2019
Rosaria Rosolia, 83, of Rockford passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born in Sicily on February 6, 1936, the daughter of Paulo Rosolia and Giovanna Spano. Rosaria married Giovanni Rosolia in June 1965. Together, they came from Sicily and settled in Rockford in 1972. Family was most important to Rosaria. She dearly missed her family in Sicily, but chose to stay in the United States with her two sons. Rosaria was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sons, Mel Rosolia and Paul Rosolia; siblings in Sicily, Giovanna, Maria and Giacomo; sisters-in-law, Josephine Rosolia and Pauolina Rosolia, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including cousin, Maria Laudicina. Preceded in death by her husband, Giovanni, sister, Brigida and brothers-in-law, Giacomo and Gino.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the church. Rosaria will join her husband and family in Sicily for burial. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019