Rose Mary Hribal, 92, lifelong Rockford resident, passed away peacefully at 12:30 a.m. Sunday June 21, 2020. She was born January 12, 1928, in Rockford, daughter of Joseph and Vita Ruvolo. She married Dale N. Hribal on Dec. 15, 1958, in Rockford. Our Mama was a loving, caring woman. When you visited, you knew you wouldn't leave hungry. Her heart knew no bounds and she gave her love unconditionally. We'll never forget her squinchy smile. Mama loved to play cards and Bocce at St. Ambrogia. There will always be a very very special Rose in our garden. Survivors include her daughters Mary Jo Parker of Desha, AR.; Vita(John) Young of Fort Collins, Colo., Joanne(Steve) Pozzi,of Winnebago: Son, Robert Hribal of Rockford, Grandchildren: Coleen(Dion)Stevens; Patrick Lafferty; Jacqueline(Mike)Hutchison; John Jason Young; Andrew(Lisa)Pozzi; Bryan(Lindsay)Pozzi; Mike (Cindi)Peterson; B.J. Hribal; Lane(Angie)Hribal, 11 great-grandchildren, and Sister-in-law; Jessica Ruvolo. Thanks to Heartland Hospice and especially Nurse Amy and the CNA's and Nurses at Rosewood. Visitation will be at 10a.m with funeral mass to follow at 11a.m on Friday, June 26, 2020 in St. Anthony Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Social distancing and mask required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be established at later date. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
