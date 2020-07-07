Rose Mary Moate 1963—2020
Rose Mary Moate, 57, of Shirland, IL died at 9:01 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born June 9, 1963 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George A. and Ruth E. (Newman) Moate. She is a member of the Shirland United Methodist Church.
Rose spent her younger years between the family farm and at the Goldie Floberg Center for Children in Rockton, Illinois. In 1981, Rose moved into various independent living opportunities provided through Milestone, Inc. in Rockford, Illinois until the time of her death. Rose held some employment opportunities in the community and ended her career doing production work at Milestone Industries. Rose was a well decorated Special Olympian who participated in multiple sports. She made it a habit to come home with medals when she went to competitions. Rose also loved the social opportunities and friendships that she formed as a result of Special Olympics
.
Rose loved people and she loved to go places. Her sense of adventures took her down the giant slide at the Wisconsin State Fair, she sat in great seats at Rockford Ice Hogs hockey games, or ventured out to the Riverboat for a day of gambling. She simply loved to be around energizing activities and people. Her ability to make immediate bonds with people was truly genuine. When she asked, "Are you ok?", she really was asking with an intended concern. She had an incredible memory for names, faces and birth dates, and was proud of that special talent She was an avid sports fan and was loyal to her Minnesota Vikings and Chicago White Sox. She loved spaghetti and enjoyed helping in the kitchen. She never missed an opportunity to tattle on others or collect unattended photos.
As Rose aged, she developed dementia. This coupled with her Down Syndrome were an unfortunate combination. Rose now has her legs back to run and move freely. She has her voice back to spread her love to others. And, her smile has returned to the happy times in her life. The timeliness of her passing gave new meaning to Independence Day this year. Our family thanks everyone who shaped the person Rose grew to become. Special thank you's go the the Elmwood Heights staff and the Heartland Hospice team for the care and love they provided in her final days.
Survivors include: parents George and Ruth; sisters Nancy (Charles) Holme, Tracy (Tami) Moate; brothers Stan (Vicki) Moate, Sidney (Wendy) Moate; nieces Emily Holme (Brock Young), Onica Moate (David Trevino): nephews Patrick Holme (Samantha), Peter Holme, Christopher Moate (Jane). Rose also had numerous other relatives, friends and her two special staff, Geneise Hunt and Theresa Keller. The ladies at Crested Butte were her second family whom she loved like sisters.
Preceded in death by one niece Ashley Manno.
A funeral ceremony observing social distancing and requiring masks to be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. Interment to be at a later date with final resting place to be Shirland Township Cemetery. A visitation, observing social distancing and requiring masks, will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, Saturday.