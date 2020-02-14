|
Rose S. Danis 1930—2020
Rose S. Danis, 89 of Rockford, IL passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born March 10, 1930 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Carlo and Mary (Catalano) Catanese. Rose married Bernard Danis on June 10, 1956. She was a lifetime member of Mauh-nah-tee-see Country Club and was an avid golfer. Rose also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, shopping, bowling and animals. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rose will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her children, John Danis and Diane (Robert) Grismore; grandchildren, Daniell (James) Nehring, Jessica (Mike Horstmeier) Grismore, Lindsey (Brandon Lizer) Grismore; great grandchildren, Kendra, Emily, Adrianna and Julianna; brothers, Tony Catanese and Jerome Catanese; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Bernard; sister, Pauline Licavoli; brother, Angelo Catanese; sisters-in-law, Pauline Catanese and Carol Catanese. The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village/ Manor Court for their care and compassion.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford chapel 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, Inc. 111 N 1st St, Rockford, IL 61107. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020