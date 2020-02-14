Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Danis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose S. Danis


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose S. Danis Obituary
Rose S. Danis 1930—2020
Rose S. Danis, 89 of Rockford, IL passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born March 10, 1930 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Carlo and Mary (Catalano) Catanese. Rose married Bernard Danis on June 10, 1956. She was a lifetime member of Mauh-nah-tee-see Country Club and was an avid golfer. Rose also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, shopping, bowling and animals. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rose will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her children, John Danis and Diane (Robert) Grismore; grandchildren, Daniell (James) Nehring, Jessica (Mike Horstmeier) Grismore, Lindsey (Brandon Lizer) Grismore; great grandchildren, Kendra, Emily, Adrianna and Julianna; brothers, Tony Catanese and Jerome Catanese; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Bernard; sister, Pauline Licavoli; brother, Angelo Catanese; sisters-in-law, Pauline Catanese and Carol Catanese. The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village/ Manor Court for their care and compassion.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford chapel 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, Inc. 111 N 1st St, Rockford, IL 61107. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -