Roseanna Garrison
Roseanna Garrison 1940—2020
Roseanna Garrison, 80, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving children on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born September 21, 1940 in Rockford. Daughter of Joseph and Mary (Petkus) Pumilia. United in marriage to Cloys "Joe" Lathern Garrison on July 12, 1957. He predeceased her on June 24, 1988. Employed at National Lock for several years until it was time to raise her family and then she returned to the work force at Pyramid Plastics until her retirement. Member of St Edward's Catholic Church. Roseanna found enjoyment in playing Bingo, gardening in her yard, playing lottery tickets, going on Casino trips but above all spending time with her family. Survived by her children, Cloys "Bud" (Anita) Garrison, Linda Martin, Teresa Zielinski, Maryjo Kiltz; grandchildren, James, Nathan, Amanda Garrison, Andrea Martin, James, Alexandra, Zachary, Christopher, Patrick Zielinski, Nicole (Kyle) Fuller, Ryan, Katie, Jordan and Micheal Kiltz; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Sadewater, Josephine Neubauer; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, husband, Joe; siblings, Nancy Sehaumann, Pat Marlowe, Tony Pumilia, Jasper Pumilia, infant sister Josephine Pumilia; her recently departed and cherished dog, Baby. Special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving care. Private Family services were held at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
