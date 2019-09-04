|
|
Rosemarie A. (Bruscato) Moriarty 1932—2019
Rosemarie Ann Moriarty, 86, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in her home.
She was born September 20, 1932 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Cosomo "Gus" and Lena (Dal Santo) Bruscato. Rosemarie was a 1950 graduate of Bishop Muldoon High School, Rockford, IL. She was also a 1953 graduate of St. Anthony School of Nursing. Rosemarie married John M. Moriarty on May 8, 1965 in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Rockford, IL.
Rosemarie was employed by St. Anthony Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She was also employed by the City of Beloit Health Department, Private Home Nursing, and Blackhawk Technical College teaching in the Nursing Program. Rosemarie loved family gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering, and the Badgers. She was a member of the Topical Review Club of Beloit, Beloit Junior Women's Club, Penguin Club, Venetian Club of Rockford, St. Anthony Nurses Alumni Association, and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church where she was active in the Resurrection Choir.
Survivors include her husband, John Michael "Mike" Moriarty of Beloit, WI; children, Patricia (Ray) Fredericks of Westmont, IL, Mary (Mark) Wegmann of Olathe, KS, and Kathleen (Hlay) Aliotte of Brookfield, IL; grandchildren, Margaret Fredericks, Daniel Fredericks, Emily Wegmann, Michael Wegmann, Madison Wegmann, Sydney Aliotte and Ashlyn Aliotte; sister, Lucille Rice; nephews, Michael Griffith and William Griffith; numerous cousins and other relatives.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Theresa Griffith and brothers-in-law, William Griffith and Frank Rice.
The family of Rosemarie would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the compassion and care shown to Rosemarie, and her family, by her caregivers, Glenda, Debbie, Cindy and Alicia.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemarie will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Thabor Mausoleum. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a Scripture service at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Visitation of remembrance will also be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church or St. Anthony School of Nursing through the OSF Health Care Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019