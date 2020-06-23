Rosemarie Bohn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie Bohn 1939—2020
Rosemarie Bohn, 81, of Loves Park IL, passed away June 20, 2020. She was born June 11, 1939 in Findlay, Ohio to Virginia and Arthur Alge. Rosemarie served the Rockford community for over 40 years as a secretary at OSF St. Anthony's medical Center. She enjoyed working with, and helping people. She spent time organizing fundraisers, and volunteering. Rosemarie was a talented painter, crochet artist, cook, and quilter. She was a member of the Sinnissippi Quilting club for many years. She was also a member of the Blue Knight Motorcycle's club and the Harley Owners Group. For over 35 years Rosemarie was a member of the North East Christian Church. Above all she loved her family. She spent 63 years in loving marriage with her husband, Edward Bohn. She enjoyed supporting her children watching sporting events and going to the race track, no matter the weather. She adored her grandchildren, as well as her great grandchildren. She often enjoyed a monthly luncheon with the girls, and quality time with those she loved.
She is survived by her loving husband; Edward Bohn, their children; Daniel (Delene), Joseph (Pamela), Richard (Theresa), Crystal (Dave), Stephen (Debbie), George (Kimberly), as well as 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, Virginia and Arthur Alge as well as her siblings Michael and Judy.
A limited walk thru visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 26 from 4-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home, located at 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. Funeral services will live streamed at approximately 1PM June 27, at https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Rock House Kids foundation to support at risk youth in the Rockford Community.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved