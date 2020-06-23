Rosemarie Bohn 1939—2020
Rosemarie Bohn, 81, of Loves Park IL, passed away June 20, 2020. She was born June 11, 1939 in Findlay, Ohio to Virginia and Arthur Alge. Rosemarie served the Rockford community for over 40 years as a secretary at OSF St. Anthony's medical Center. She enjoyed working with, and helping people. She spent time organizing fundraisers, and volunteering. Rosemarie was a talented painter, crochet artist, cook, and quilter. She was a member of the Sinnissippi Quilting club for many years. She was also a member of the Blue Knight Motorcycle's club and the Harley Owners Group. For over 35 years Rosemarie was a member of the North East Christian Church. Above all she loved her family. She spent 63 years in loving marriage with her husband, Edward Bohn. She enjoyed supporting her children watching sporting events and going to the race track, no matter the weather. She adored her grandchildren, as well as her great grandchildren. She often enjoyed a monthly luncheon with the girls, and quality time with those she loved.
She is survived by her loving husband; Edward Bohn, their children; Daniel (Delene), Joseph (Pamela), Richard (Theresa), Crystal (Dave), Stephen (Debbie), George (Kimberly), as well as 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, Virginia and Arthur Alge as well as her siblings Michael and Judy.
A limited walk thru visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 26 from 4-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home, located at 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. Funeral services will live streamed at approximately 1PM June 27, at https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Rock House Kids foundation to support at risk youth in the Rockford Community.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.