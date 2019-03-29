|
|
Rosemarie E. (Sansone) Gulatto March 25, 1942—2019
Rosemarie passed away surrounded by her devoted family on Sunday, March 24th, a day before her 77th birthday. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Rosemarie had a very successful banking career at First National Bank at NorthTowne in Rockford, Illinois. Rosemarie and her husband Peter moved to Arizona in 1987. Rosemarie began working at Macy's Department Store where she was named top sales person for the state of Arizona three years in a row. Rosemarie leaves behind her devoted husband Peter, daughter Monica(Howard) Kern, granddaughters Emily and Melissa Kern, son Michael Gulatto and son Matthew(Cheryl) Gulatto and grandchildren Mattison, Sophia, Nicholas, and Josephine Gulatto. On May 4th, Rosemarie and Peter would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. A funeral mass will be said for Rosemarie on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10:00 am at St. Steven's Roman Catholic Church in Sun Lakes, Arizona.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019