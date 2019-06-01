|
Rosemary Gustafson 1939—2019
Rosemary Gustafson, 79, of Bloomington, formerly of Rockford, and Foley, Alabama, passed away at 12:12 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her daughter and son-in law's home.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. She will be buried at the Scandinavian Cemetery in Rockford. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Planned Parenthood or other organization that supports women and children.
Rosemary was born October 21, 1939 in Rockford, the daughter of Edward and Frances Christian Roskopp. She married Mansford Gustafson Jr. and he preceded her in death. She later married John Myers.
She is survived by twin boys, Mitchell (Imelda) Gustafson of Columbia, TN and Michael (Stephanie) Gustafson of North Augusta, SC and a daughter Shawn (Mark) Schwerman of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Daniel) Gattman, Mitchell Gustafson, Adrianne "Mei" (Isaac Ball) Gorbachik and Scott (Christina) Schwerman; three great grandchildren, Nikolai Ball, Madysyn Schwerman and Brody Schwerman; a sister, Kathleen (Joel) Miller of Rockford and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two siblings, Thomas Roskopp and Anne White.
Rosemary graduated from Rockford East High School and Rock Valley College with a degree in Accounting. She was an avid reader and a Friends of the Library volunteer.
Rosemary was a very generous person, willing to help anyone with a cause. She was a wonderful Nana who always had time and love for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They will miss her greatly.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019