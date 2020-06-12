Rosemary Virginia Runyard 1937—2020
Rosemary Virginia Runyard, 83, of Winnebago, left us to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Winnebago, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 16, 1937 in Rockford, the daughter of Lee and Viola (Herbig) Pelley. She attended Seward Grade School and graduated from Winnebago High School in 1955. Rosemary married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Grant Richard Runyard on December 31, 1955 at Seward Congregational Church. She worked as a purchasing agent for the Rockford Park District until her retirement. Rosemary was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago where she was a Deacon, a member of the Ruth Circle and Presbyterian Women among other activities. She also volunteered at Rockford Memorial Hospital and enjoyed her monthly card club social gatherings. Rosemary took great pleasure in attending her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Rosemary's family would like to thank her exceptional at home care givers for their constant loving care and support.
Rosemary is lovingly survived by her three children, Debra (Brian) Richter of Winnebago, Brad (Karen) Runyard of Byron, Karen (Mark) Manalli of Byron; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Runyard, Brandon (Nicole) Dunnavan, Jessica (Jared) Brown, Brett (Rachel) Runyard, Kelli (Steve) Pope, Nicole (Kurt) Wiegartz, Derek (Megan Brechtel) Richter, Jake Manalli, McKenna Manalli; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Deb) Pelley; sister, Patricia (William) Young; sister-in-law, Lila Behmer; several nephews and nieces.
Rosemary is predeceased by her husband of over 62 years, Grant Runyard.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A family funeral and interment service will be held at Winnebago Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. The Runyard family can be reached at 506 S. Goodling St., Winnebago, IL 61088. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Rosemary Virginia Runyard, 83, of Winnebago, left us to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Winnebago, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 16, 1937 in Rockford, the daughter of Lee and Viola (Herbig) Pelley. She attended Seward Grade School and graduated from Winnebago High School in 1955. Rosemary married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Grant Richard Runyard on December 31, 1955 at Seward Congregational Church. She worked as a purchasing agent for the Rockford Park District until her retirement. Rosemary was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago where she was a Deacon, a member of the Ruth Circle and Presbyterian Women among other activities. She also volunteered at Rockford Memorial Hospital and enjoyed her monthly card club social gatherings. Rosemary took great pleasure in attending her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Rosemary's family would like to thank her exceptional at home care givers for their constant loving care and support.
Rosemary is lovingly survived by her three children, Debra (Brian) Richter of Winnebago, Brad (Karen) Runyard of Byron, Karen (Mark) Manalli of Byron; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Runyard, Brandon (Nicole) Dunnavan, Jessica (Jared) Brown, Brett (Rachel) Runyard, Kelli (Steve) Pope, Nicole (Kurt) Wiegartz, Derek (Megan Brechtel) Richter, Jake Manalli, McKenna Manalli; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Deb) Pelley; sister, Patricia (William) Young; sister-in-law, Lila Behmer; several nephews and nieces.
Rosemary is predeceased by her husband of over 62 years, Grant Runyard.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A family funeral and interment service will be held at Winnebago Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. The Runyard family can be reached at 506 S. Goodling St., Winnebago, IL 61088. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.