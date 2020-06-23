Rosetta M. Arand
Rosetta M. Arand 1928—2020
Rosetta Mary (Hilby) Arand, age 91, of Stillman Valley, IL died on June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Rosetta was born on October 21, 1928 in Menominee Township of Jo Davis County, IL to Leo Hilby and Sophia Mary (Wubben) Hilby. She married Wayne Arand on November 27, 1954 at St. Mary's Church in Galena. Together they had 5 children; Jean, Joan, Elaine, Carol, and David. Rosetta worked as a cook at the Meridian Community School Dist for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Byron, IL, Mother's Of Twin Club and Ogle County Women's Extension. Rosetta was an excellent seamstress, cook, and an avid gardener. She was a consistent fan of her children and grandchildren's participation in 4-H, sports & community activities. Survivors include her husband, Wayne Arand, 4 children: Joan (Bob) Rasmussen, Elaine Arand, Carol Arand (Tom Palmero), and David (Michelle) Arand, son-in-law, Sam Fleege 13 Grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her siblings: sister-in-law, Eileen Hilby, Rita Mae (Louis) Berning, Lorraine Wills, Kenneth Hilby and brother-in-law, Norman (Diane) Arand and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents, Leo & Sophia; daughter, Jean Arand Fleege, siblings: Cletus (Lois) Hilby, Viola (Bob) Scharpf, Merlin Hilby, LaVerne Wills and Janice Hilby, her father-in-law LeRoy Arand and mother-in-law, Bernice (Smith) Arand. Rosetta's family would like to give special thanks to Serenity Hospice and Rosetta's in-home caregivers, especially Muugii for their endearing care and attention. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church in Byron, IL with the Rev. Richard A. Rosinski officiating. Please check website for visitation information. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, IL. A memorial fund is established for the Serenity Hospice and Home and the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Byron, IL. Cards for the Arand family may be sent to P.O. Box 467 Stillman Valley, IL 61084. To leave a condolence or memory visit www.farrellhollandgale.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
