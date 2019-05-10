|
|
Roslyn R. Birch 1929—2019
Roslyn R. Birch, 90, of Rockford passed away Thursday, May 09, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Roslyn was born on January 7, 1929 in Rockford, the daughter of Axel and Gertrude (Backman) Johnson. Roslyn married Martin E. Birch on July 16, 1949 and he preceded her in death on June 11, 1998. Roslyn was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church; she was a teacher in the Rockford Public School System, teaching Home Economics and Physical Education. The love of her life was spending time with her grandchildren. Roslyn is survived by her sons: Fred (Carol) Birch, Jeff (Julaine) Birch and Steve (Gaile) Birch; grandchildren: Christopher (Aja) Birch, Erin Birch, Dan Birch, Lauren Birch, Jason Birch, Nicholas Birch, Kirsten Birch and Mallory Birch; two great-grandchildren: James and Ellie Birch. Roslyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Virginia and brothers Eugene and David.
Service to celebrate Roslyn's life will be 1:00 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park; visitation for Roslyn will be from 12:00 pm until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019