ROSS RICHARD LASSANDRO 1947—2020
Ross Richard Lassandro of Park Forest, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 5th, 2020 in Chicago following complications from a fall. Born March 17, 1947 in Rockford, Illinois to Frank R. and Lillian R. (Oddo) Lassandro. Ross spent his younger years in Freeport, Illinois. He was a graduate of Aquin Catholic High School Class of 1965, Highland College and University of Illinois/Chicago. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968 serving on the USS Ranger as Personnel Specialist during the Vietnam War. Ross spent his entire professional career as Claims Supervisor at Allstate Insurance, Matteson Illinois, never taking a sick day in 36 years of service.
Ross was lovingly devoted to his wife of nearly 50 years, Loretta(Starkey). A man of true honor in his commitment to family and friends, he enjoyed sharing thought-provoking writings that reflected his convictions and inspired others to reflect on their own.
Survivors include his wife, daughter Laura (Ed) Hosty of Chicago, son Aaron (Chelsey) Lassandro of Fort Wayne, grandsons E.J., Frankie, and Will Hosty and Aries Lassandro, siblings Marguerite(Keith) Pontnack, Len (Colleen) Lassandro, of Freeport, Marilyn (Mark) Frederick of Underhill, Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents, son Anthony and nephew Lt. Benjamin Frederick, MD.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at St. Clement Church, 642 W. Deming Place, in Chicago at 10am with mass to follow at 11am.
Memorial to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society nmcrs.org.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020