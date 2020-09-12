1/1
Roy Carter
1929 - 2020
Roy Carter 1929—2020
Roy Carter, of Rockford departed this earthly life September 7, 2020. He was born July 16, 1929 in Hallsville, Texas the son of Ed and Clara Carter. Roy lived in Rockford since 1972 after serving 24 years in U.S. Navy. He married the former Jannie McGowain June 10, 1972. Roy was employed as a Boiler Engineer by Rock Valley College 22 years before retiring. Roy was a member of Kishwaukee Street Church of Christ. He attended schools in Texas.
Roy leaves to cherish many memories, his wife, Jannie; five daughters, Vicky Carter, Joann Carter, Carla (James Williams ) Misher, Connie (Kristian) Griffis and Andrea Misher; three sons, Michael (Beverly) and Darryl Misher, and Spencer Carter; 19 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; sister, Sydria McGowain ; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by parents, and two brothers.
Moving visitation will be held Tuesday , September 13, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL Private service will be held 12:00 noon



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
