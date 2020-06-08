Roy Douglas "Doug" Smith 1962—2020

Roy Douglas "Doug" Smith, 58, of Rockford passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 7, 2020. Born to Romaine and Phyllis (Northcraft) Smith on March 8, 1962. At an early age with his father, Doug discovered his passion for repairing cars and trucks. He also enjoyed listening to music, cook outs and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Doug is survived by his soulmate, Linda Vera; daughter, Nichole (Oscar); sons, Brandon, Dustin; grandchildren, Matthew, Madilynn, Mason, Braylen, Xavion, Penelope; brothers, Ronald (Pat), Roger, Rodney; sisters, Kay (Steve) Ehlers, Ruth Smith, Milly (Kurt) Kirchner; sister-in-law, Mary Gill; and many extended family; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Predeceased by parents; brother, Robert; and sisters, Barb Cantu and Phyllis Jones.

Walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Private family services are to be held. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.







