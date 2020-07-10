1/1
Roy M. Anderson
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy M. Anderson 1955—2020
Roy M. Anderson, 64, of Machesney Park passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born October 27, 1955 in Edgerton, WI, the son of Milton B. and Viola (Benish) Anderson. Married Corrine Cicero June 3, 1992; they just celebrated 28 years of marriage together. Retired after 37 years from Sjostrom. A member of Local 792 and the Lyran's Club. Roy enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and trap shooting.
Survivors include wife, Corrine Anderson; children, Jessica Anderson, Nicole Schillcutt, Charles Cicero, Felix Anderson; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, John Anderson, Ed Anderson; and sisters, June (Jack) Overmeyer, Joyce Obregone. Predeceased by parents; and sister, Dianne Kozel.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Please follow social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and wear masks. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved