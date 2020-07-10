Roy M. Anderson 1955—2020
Roy M. Anderson, 64, of Machesney Park passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born October 27, 1955 in Edgerton, WI, the son of Milton B. and Viola (Benish) Anderson. Married Corrine Cicero June 3, 1992; they just celebrated 28 years of marriage together. Retired after 37 years from Sjostrom. A member of Local 792 and the Lyran's Club. Roy enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and trap shooting.
Survivors include wife, Corrine Anderson; children, Jessica Anderson, Nicole Schillcutt, Charles Cicero, Felix Anderson; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, John Anderson, Ed Anderson; and sisters, June (Jack) Overmeyer, Joyce Obregone. Predeceased by parents; and sister, Dianne Kozel.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.