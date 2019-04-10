Home

Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Roy Mayer

Roy Mayer Obituary
Roy Mayer 1928—2019
Roy William Mayer, age 90, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loving family as he entered his heavenly home on April 8, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1928. Funeral mass will be at 11AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in St. Stanislaus Church with Fr. Mieczylaw Wit officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11AM on Saturday morning in the church. Interment to follow in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
