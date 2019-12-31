|
Royal A. White 1956—2019
Royal A. White, 63, of Caledonia, IL passed away on December 29, 2019 in Rochester, MN surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 12, 1956 in Belvidere, IL to Royal and Helen (Schmitt) White. Royal married his sweetheart, Rose Ann Cordray, on October 17, 1987 in the Fisher Memorial Chapel in Rockford, IL. After graduating high school, Royal joined the Belvidere Police Department and faithfully served this city for a number of years. He later attended the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.
Royal was a member of the Blue Knights and the Illinois Police Association. He was a Hunter Safety Instructor, a Master Firearms Instructor, and was a founding member of the Belvidere SWAT Team. Royal enjoyed spending time at the shooting range (including instructing), hunting, cheering on his favorite teams, the Cubs and Bears, canoeing, white-water rafting, and bowling. But most importantly, he loved spending time with family and facetiming his grandkids.
Royal was an amazing man and always put others needs before his own. He will be truly missed by those who knew him. His family will forever be grateful for his donors that gave him his last thirty-one years of memories with family and friends.
Royal will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Rose Ann; his mother, Helen; his children, Christina (Patrick) Gunn and Rebecca (Jeremy) Perry; his brothers and sisters, Gordy (Debra) White, Russ (Darlene) White, Kathy White-Wise, Jacqui (Don) Frederick, Patrick and Sandy Cordray, Mary and Bret Fidder, and Fran and Karrie Cordray; his grandchildren, Lincoln Gunn, Elliott Gunn, Beau (fur baby), and one on the way; his nieces and nephews, Melissa, Jason, Kelsey, Karli, Jamie, Kassidy, Camron, Cody, Genna, Renee, Mitch, Brian, Michael, Chase, and Emslee; and his chosen family, Steve and Magnolia Jones, Pam and Valerie Coduto, and Craig and Cindy Wilcox.
He was preceded in death by his father, Royal; his mother-in-law, Therese Cordray; his grandparents; and his best friend, John Coduto.
The visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. The memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. The burial will take place at Highland Garden of Memories. Pastor Brian Phillips will be officiating. Any memorial contributions in Royal's name may be gifted to the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, MN. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020