Rozelle Carroll 1938—2020
Rozelle Carroll, 82, of Loves Park was called home Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born July 10, 1938, in Seward, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Stotler) Winterland. Married James W. Carroll. Survivors include her children, Nancy (John Rygh) Moate, Arthur Carroll, Bryan (Kerri) Carroll and Diantha (John) Gilbert; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Lila Wydick and Violet Pharo of California; brother, Richard (Pam) Winterland; sister-in-law, Jeannie Winterland; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; granddaughter, Ellen Rose Gilbert; brothers, Kenneth, Arthur and Paul Winterland; brothers-in-law, Joseph Wydick and Terry Pharo. The family wishes to thank Rockton and Loves Park Police and Fire Department, OSF Home Care staff and her personal caretakers, Kayla, Courtney, Micky, Janine, Danielle, and Hailey.
Private family services. Public walk through visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with social distancing and face coverings required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
.