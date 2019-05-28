|
|
Ruben Samuel Jr. 2019
Ruben Samuel Jr., of Rockford departed this earthly life May 26, 2019 in his home, at peace with the Lord. He was born in Diboll, TX the son of Ruben Samuel Sr. and Willie Lee Scott. Ruben lived in Rockford over 50 years coming from Spring, Texas. He was the owner and operator of Rubens Pharmacy with his sister Collettia since 1978. Ruben was a member of The Church of the Living God in Spring, Tx.; which is now under the leadership of Evangelist Barbara Linton. He was a former member of Booker Washington Center and many Pharmacy Associations. Ruben graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Houston, Texas, later to graduate from Texas Southern School of Pharmacy.
Ruben leaves to cherish many loving memories, his dog and best friend, Sissy; three brothers, Curtis (Brenda) Samuel, Glenn (Sarah) Samuel and Larry (Flora) Samuel; sisters, Collettia (Kent) Berryhill and Audrey "Net" Parks; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including special friend, Carrie Blackman who he loved like a sister. He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, Frederick Linton
Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial will be held at Spring Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Spring, Texas.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Jennifer Davis and team and all other who helped to care for Ruben during his illness.
The story and struggle of Ruben Samuel. Ruben was the first African American pharmacist and owner and operator in the Region. Ruben open his pharmacy in 1978 with many obstacles to over come. When trying to get open Ruben found himself having to go over and above the norm to pass inspections, rules and regulations and licensing; always being inspected and audited time after time. Ruben also at one time found out the even the Pharmaceutical Suppliers, charged him more than white pharmacies. One of the largest disappointments to Ruben was the lack of support from the African American Community and the clergy leadership. After 41 years of being open on S. Main Street, he was never celebrated nor recognized for the things he had done in the Rockford community. Many of the other pharmacies wondered how did Rubens stay open for the many years.
Ruben never worried, quit, nor gave up, because he knew by the grace of God he would make it and God would provide every one of his needs. He would always mention the four African American ministers who patronized him until the end, which included, Rev. William Henderson, Rev. Joseph Turner, Rev. Clayborn Salter and Rev. Heath; Ruben also loved the support that came from the prideful elderly African Americans and the Hispanic Community. Many loved the true, love and care that went in to Ruben filling their prescriptions, his visits and him delivering to all who were unable to pickup their own. Today I pray that many will take the time to read this and recognized that Ruben was a rare flower in Gods garden, a humble spirit, kind and gentle, a faithful true servant to Gods people. Psalm 37:23 sums it up; The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019