Ruby E. Gilmour 1934—2020
Ruby E. Gilmour, 85, of Rockford passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Survivors include children, Jeff (Jodi) Gilmour, Patti (Steve) Lee; "sister," Carole Fernstedt; cousins, Jan Luter, Joyce Johnson, Jerry Rudolph, Esther Sarbacher, Ruthie Davis; brother-in-law, Buck Clark; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Lloyd in 2012; parents, Walter and Edna; and several in-laws.
Walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Private family service is to be held. Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 N. First Street, Rockford, IL, 61107. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020