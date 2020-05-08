Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Ruby Griffis
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Ruby Griffis


1952 - 2020
Ruby Griffis Obituary
Ruby Griffis 1952—2020
Ruby "Granny" R. Griffis, of Rockford, Il., departed this earthly life May 1, 2020. She was born June 15, 1952 in Winona Mississippi, the oldest daughter of Charlie and Sadie Mae Fleming. Ruby, coming from Winona, lived in Rockford since 1961, and was married to Charles Griffis Sr. since July 15,1973. Ruby was a member of Banner of Truth International Church, serving as an Usher, and on the Prayer Team. She graduated from West High School and attended Rockford Business College, then later received her C.N.A. certification from Swedish American Hospital.
Ruby leaves to cherish many memories; her husband Charles Sr. of Rockford Il.; two daughters; Joy Griffis of Rockford, Il., Kimberly Fleming of Colorado Springs, and three sons; Anthony Fleming, Talmadge and (Jennifer) Griffis, and Terry Griffis, all of Colorado; 27 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, four brothers; Apostle Howard and (Tammi ) Fleming of Racine, Wi. Bernard and ( Joyce) Fleming of Milwaukee, Wi., Albert and (Nickole) Fleming of Lexington, Kentucky and Jeff Dickens of Rockford Il, eight sisters; Mary Goldsby of Oakland, Cali., Theresa Dickens and Margaret Dickens both of Colorado Springs, Eva Lynn Dickens and Shawnee Fleming and ( Larry) Purifoy of Denver Colorado, Dorothy Fleming of Winona, Mississippi, Shirley Fleming of Milwaukee Wi., and Brenda Fleming of Nashville, Tennessee and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Parents, her daughter; Memory Griffis, son; Tyrone Griffis, and four sisters. "Her love and tender care will truly be missed"7
Moving visitation will be held Monday, May 11th, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. no seating will be available, no gathering inside or outside will be allowed.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
