Ruby May Plantz 1928—2020
Ruby May Plantz, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence at Crimson Pointe. She was born on March 14, 1928, in Rockford, the daughter of Aloysius and Mamie Ruefer, and lived all of her life in Rockford. She married Robert Plantz in Rockford in 1947. Ruby loved being outside and working with her flowers and the garden, watching for hummingbirds and cardinals. Ruby and her husband enjoyed snowmobiling and spending time at the casino playing the nickel machines. She loved bowling with the girls and crocheting booties for everyone. She loved being around the friends she met at Crimson Pointe, where she lived for the last 3 ½ years.
Her survivors include her children; Judy Timpe of Colorado Springs, Rick (Carol) Plantz of Rockford, brother; Aloysius (Jeannine) Ruefer, sister; Maryanne (Mark) Pieri, grandsons, James (Julie) Plantz and Doug Noegel of Aurora, Colorado, as well as one great-grandchild and three great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, parents, Aloysius and Mamie, brothers, Harold and Bob.
The family would like to thank the staff at Crimson Pointe for everything that they did to make her happy while being a resident. She is now in heaven with the rest of her family.
Services for Ruby will be private to family, but funeral service will be live streamed on June 5, at 10 am at https://www.facebook.com/Advantage-Funeral-and-Cremation-Services-777123815764346/
Burial is at Willwood Burial Park.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.