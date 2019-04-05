Rudolph "Rudy" Chapko 1926—2019

Rudolph "Rudy" M. Chapko, 93, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born January 20, 1926, in the town of Kohler, WI, son of Tom and Pauline Chapko.

Rudy proudly served his country with the United States Army, serving in General George Patton's Company B 818th Tank Destroyer Battalion during World War II.

He was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and obtained his master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Rudy married the love of his life Gloria I. Nottestad on August 22, 1953 in Cambridge, WI.

Rudy was a teacher and a coach in Cambridge, WI and later when they moved to Belvidere, he taught at Belvidere High School where he was pivotal in starting the driver's education program. Soon after, Rudy became the Director of the Student Center at Rock Valley Community College and was very passionate about counseling young people. He enjoyed being a member of the Belvidere Rotary Club and serving on the Boone County Board.

Rudy deeply loved his family and will be missed by all.

He is loved and missed by his children, Kathy Chapko, Glenview, IL, Dr. James (Elena)Chapko, Belvidere, IL; grandchildren, Aiden and Vienna Chapko, Belvidere, IL as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; parents; siblings, Anton, Tom and Fran.

The family would like to thank Able Home Health and all the wonderful caregivers and Northern Illinois Hospice for their kindness and support.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 402 Church St, Belvidere, IL 61008, with Rev. Brian Geary officiating. Memorial gathering will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. Burial will be at a later date, at Belvidere Cemetery.