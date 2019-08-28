|
Rudolph L. Allison 1932—2019
Rudolph L. Allison of Rockford passed away at home on August 23, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of Joseph and Mary (Skabinski) Allazetta. Rudy attended Benedictine High School in Cleveland and graduated from Ohio University in 1952. He was in the Air Force from 1952-1954 and flew missions as an aerial photographer in a B-36 from Limestone Air Force Base in Maine and from Greenland.
Rudy married Grace Radde in 1960 and they moved to Rockford, Illinois. They had three daughters, Merrie, Tracy and Linda. Rudy married Carolyn "Lyn" Mattison Thayer on January 11, 1982. Rudy worked most all of his life on the products he invented, a balloon machine, a carbide saw and the electronic steel tip and plastic tip dart game. Some departing thought written by Rudy. "He always said he wanted to leave the world a better place than it was before he arrived, and in some ways he did. Without him, there may have never been a carbide saw used to increase the cutting speed of steel by a factor of ten. There may never have been the development of an electronic, automatic scoring dart game that has made the game of darts popular in countries around the world. And one of his favorites, though short-lived inventions, a helium filled balloon vending machine, would not have made children, especially in the South, begging their parents for a quarter. These ideas, some of which were claimed by others, were all his and have created businesses and jobs in cities throughout the world from Rockford/, Chicago to Berlin to Singapore and Hong Kong, among others. His true love however was for his family, his Dear Wife Lyn and his Daughters Merrie, Tracy and Linda. They were the light of his life. Merrie with her creative ideas and successful career as a fashion designer, Tracy for the fun they always had playing golf and partying together, and Linda for her successful rearing of 9 Children, each one better than the last, were his greatest pride. Needless to say, Lyn, his loving wife, was the one who made his daily life a joy from dawn to dusk, Lyn was truly special. Prepared by Rudy When He Was in A Nostalgic Mood. "So Long Everyone, Arrividerci, Dovidznia." Rudy is survived by his three daughters, Merrie Allison of Philadelphia, Tracy (Stewart) Holm of Bethesda, Maryland, Linda (Jim) Niva of New Jersey and wife, Lyn. There are twelve grandchildren, Ben, Allison, and Claudia Holm, Elisa, Anika, Michaela, Katryna, Nick, Ilaria, Mitch, Blake and Finn Niva.
Also survived by his sister Irene Bracale and her children Bob (Jolene), Bill, Scott (Lori), Chris and Ann Mary, his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Dick Morris and Chris Kordash. Predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Bob Bracale and nephew David Morris.
A private celebration with loved ones will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the "Allison Family" to be donated to a yet undetermined charity. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
