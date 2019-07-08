Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Rulen D. Wigtion, 55, of Rockford, passed away July 3rd, 2019 doing something he loved. Born June 6, 1964 in Rockford, the son of Rulen and Marie (Davison) Wigtion. On August 3rd of 2018 he married Mary Ann Sparks Brown in Rockford. A 1982 graduate of Jefferson High school, Rulen was employed at NFI Industries as a spotter for many years. He was also a member of the American Bikers Aimed Towards Education (A.B.A.T.E). He was active doing things he loved like motorcycling, boating, camping and spending time with his family. He held his pets close to his heart, a dog named Ben and the guard cat Simba. Rulen will be missed by those who loved him most; his wife, Mary Ann Wigtion; two children, Christoper (Debbie) Wigtion and Trista (Brandon) Christian; stepchildren Brittany Brown, Patrick Brown and Ralph Clark; grandchildren, Micheal, Trinity and Isaac Wigtion and Emma Weingartner; with a great grandchild Aurora on the way; parents Rulen and Marie Wigtion; a niece and many nephews. He was predeceased by his grandparents from both Wigtion and Davison families and his brother, Ricky Wigtion. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory 1860 S Mulford Road Rockford. Visitation 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Visitation will continue 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home Friday, July 12, 2019. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 8 to July 11, 2019
