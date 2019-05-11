|
Russel N. Belcher 1938—2019
Russell Norman Belcher, 80, of South Beloit, IL, died Friday, May 10, 2019 in his home.
He was born July 24, 1938 in Peru, IL, the son of R. Harold and Helen Marie (Harris) Belcher. Russell was a 1956 graduate of Amboy Community High School, Amboy, IL. He received his Police Science degree from Rock Valley College, Rockford, IL. Russell was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He married Diane Marie Leffelman on July 15, 1961 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Arlington, IL.
Russell was employed by the Illinois State Police Department as Master Sergeant and Shift Commander. He was also an FBI hostage negotiator. Russell received the Life Savings Award from President Carter. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL where he ushered for many years. Russell was generous and gave his time, talent and treasure to many organizations including, , St. Vincent De Paul, and the Lion's Club. He was a 3rd Degree member of St. Peters Knights of Columbus Council #8021 where he served as the Grand Knight. Russell enjoyed auctioning and collecting items for the organization's fundraisers. He was a great leader, excellent gardener, creative master of chain saw art, could fix anything and was honest to a fault.
Russell will be remembered for his personal grace and kindness and especially his love for his family.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Belcher of South Beloit, IL; daughters, Tawn Marie Jacobs of Roscoe, IL, Kelli Ann (Stephen) Darin and Terri Rene (James) Michelsen both of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Daniel Jacobs, Matthew Jacobs, Michael Jacobs, Samantha Jacobs, Jacob Darin, Hayley (Dylan) Heine, Joseph Michelsen and Samuel Michelsen; brothers, Ronald Belcher of O'Fallon, IL, and Deane (Sue) Belcher of Ames, IA; sisters, Diane (Rick) Harp of Greenwood Village, CO, and Kathleen Leopold of Engelwood, CO; brother-in-law, R. James (Judee) Leffelman; sisters-in-law, Marion Harris, Lois (Wayne) Wilson, Charlene Plym and Sandra (Jerry) Eich.
He was predeceased by his parents and infant-son, Russell Belcher.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Russell will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Steven Sabo officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Mead-Allen Post #2306 following the funeral mass. Inurnment will be in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Chaplet of Devine Mercy Service beginning at 4:45 p.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Memorials may be given in his name to the South Beloit Conference of St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 14, 2019