Russell D. Rains
1926 - 2020
Russell D. Rains 1926—2020
Russell Donald Rains, 93, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center, Clinton, WI.
He was born on August 9, 1926 in Renssalaer, IN, the son of Ames and Myrtle (Siders) Rains. Russell was a 1946 graduate of Illinois School for the Deaf. He married Ingibjorg Einarsdittir on October 22, 1955 in Rockford, IL. She predeceased him on August 17, 2003.
Russell was employed by Ingersoll Milling Company for 34 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Rockford Center for Sight and Hearing, Rockford Deaf Senior Citizen Club and the National Fraternal Society of the Deaf. Russell was also a member and president of the Rockford Silent Club and the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Delavan, WI.
Survivors include his two sons, Daniel (Colleen) Rains of Janesville, WI and Ronald Rains of Beloit, WI; and nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, John and Francis; and infant nephew, William.
Graveside Service for Russell will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford, IL, with Reverend William Wagner officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Daley-Murphy-Wisch & Associates
2355 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 362-3444
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
As a WSD student, I saw your Father many times. I met him several times at the Deaf Picnic in Darien , Wisconsin. Good chat with him. He was very nice and humble man.
Mark Geiger
Acquaintance
