Russell "Bo" P. Bowman 1949—2020
Rochelle
Russell P. "Bo" Bowman, 71, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Bo was born February 2, 1949 in Aberdeen, MS to Robert and Patricia (Crocker) Bowman.
Bo is survived by his wife, Judith (nee Arne) Bowman of Rochelle; four children: Jeremy (Erica) Bowman, Michelle (Chris) Brantley, Rebekah (Jon) Marty, and Katherine (Ryan) VanKampen. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M., Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Burial will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Steward Cemetery in Steward, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020