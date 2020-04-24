Home

Russell R. Brown 1950—2020
Loving Husband, Father and Grandpa
Russell R. Brown, 69, of Rockford, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020 after a long battle of tonsil cancer. Born to Richard and Charlene Brown on October 25, 1950. Russ was a graduate of Guilford High. He married Sharon Lawson on July 28, 1979. Russ was employed at Textron as a CNC Programmer, then went on to remodel homes. Russ enjoyed fixing things and loved spending time cooking for his entire family and extended family. He had a passion for any kind of fishing and NASCAR racing. Russ attended Heartland Church. Russ could not express enough on the love and gratitude for his cancer support transportation team-Glenn, Wayne and Greg Lawson. The family would also like to extend their appreciation for all of the staff at Heartland Hospice for making Russ's journey a comfortable one.
Lovingly survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Kenneth Briggs and Patrick Brown, both of Rockford; grandchildren, Dominic (Jordan), Brayton, Skyler, Ashlynn and Clayton Briggs, MacKenzie and Matthew Brown; great-grandchildren, Allistair Briggs; sister, Bev Thorne; faithful dog, Luchy and several nieces and nephews and a host of extended friends and family. Preceded in death by sons, Matthew and Andrew Brown.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Family is planning a memorial to be held at a later date. Please visit: www.affordablecremationbelvidere.com to extend a condolence or to share a story about Russ with the Brown family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
