Ruth Ann Ermey-O'haver 1942—2020

Ruth Ann Ermey-O'haver 77, of Chapel Hill TN. went to be with our lord Sunday May 31st,2020 in her home. She was born October 3rd,1942 in Rockford, IL. the daughter of Claude and Margaret Smith. She liked camping bowling but the thing she loved most was spending time with family. Survived by her former husband Larry Ermey of Stillman Valley, IL. and her children Annette (Jamey) Sulser of Rochelle, IL., Randall (Julie) Ermey of Leaf River, IL., Larry Ermey Jr (Kristine) of Castaic, CA., Bradly (Laurie) Ermey of Tacoma, WA., Nicole Ermey (Ron) of South Beloit, IL. her brother Fay (Judy) Smith of Loves Park, IL. her sister Mary Bolden of Murfreesboro, TN. her husband Jerry O'haver of Chapel Hill TN., her step-daughter Gin O'haver of Woodbury, TN., Fourteen grand-kids, Six great-grand-kids, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother and father and her grandson Kenny Sulser. She will be missed by many but we know she is at peace.

Per her wishes there will be no public service



