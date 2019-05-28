|
Ruth Ann Ogness 1921—2019
Ruth Ann Ogness, 97, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in her home with her daughter Karen by her side. Born September 13, 1921, in Battle Creek, MI, the daughter of Donald L. Stock and Theda E. Pierce. Ruth was adopted by Charles and Anna Kronberg and they resided as a family in Negaunee, MI. She was a current member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Rockford. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Y. (Brian J.) Olson-Johnson; son, Franz L. (Nancy) Olson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; a step-sister; and many friends. Predeceased by her parents; husbands; brother, Carl Ludwig Kronberg; sister-in-law, Eunice Genevieve Kronberg; grandchild, Mary Ann Johnson; one step-sister, Betty Payne; and one cousin.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Reverend Tony Dusso officiating with refreshments to follow at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial at Arlington Memorial Park. For a memorial to be established donations may be made to Brian & Karen Jonhson c/o Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory, condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019