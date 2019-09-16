Home

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home 
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Oregon, IL
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Oregon, IL
Ruth E. Pelsma


1922 - 2019
Ruth E. Pelsma Obituary
Ruth E. Pelsma 1922—2019
Ruth E. Pelsma, 96, of Rockford and formerly of Oregon, died Friday, September 13, 2019 in Lincolnshire Place, Loves Park. Born December 26, 1922 in Dixon, the daughter of Henry and Daisy Mae (Lowry) Schumacher. Married to Robert B. Pelsma June 5, 1943 in Durham, NC; he died October 15, 2014. Ruth was a 1940 graduate of Dixon High School and was employed in the graphic arts department of E.D. Etnyre Co. in Oregon for many years. She was a longtime and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Oregon. Ruth enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels and also enjoyed reading, but her main interest was her love of and devotion to family. Survived by her daughter, Jodi (Allen) Jameson of Rockford; son-in-law, Les Sponseller of Sharp's Chapel, TN; grandchildren: Amy (Tony) Bova, Brad (Amy) Sponseller, Andy (Miranda) Jameson and Dan (Morgan) Jameson; great grandchildren: Julia & Christian Bova, Jack & Luke Jameson, Mae Jameson and Sophia & Kaylee Sponseller. Also predeceased by her parents; daughter, Judith Sponseller; brother, Henry; and sister, Goldie. Memorial Services will be held at 11:30am Friday September 20 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:30am. Pastor Rich Tomlinson, of the church, will officiate. Private burial in Chapel Memorial Park, Dixon. Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to Lincolnshire Place, Loves Park or Transitions Hospice. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
