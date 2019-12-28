|
Ruth F. Panzica 1925—2019
Ruth F. Panzica, 94, of La Salle, died December 23, 2019 in La Salle County Nursing Home in Ottawa.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday January 4, 2019 in St. Patrick's Church in La Salle with Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7:00 PM in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle.
Ruth was born in La Salle on December 3, 1925 to Dr. Hugh Montgomery and Katherine (Fallon) Orr.
She married Joseph Panzica in 1945. She owned Ruth's Fabric Shop in La Salle. She also made custom drapes and was a tailor.
Mrs. Panzica served with the La Salle County Board for 6 years. She was a member of La Salle Auxiliary, La Salle BPW and Illinois Valley Zonta Women's Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially on the holidays and the Panzica family picnics. Her grandchildren, nieces and nephews were very special to her; she helped raise them all. Ruth enjoyed life. She had a great sense of humor and could make people laugh even in unhappy times. She loved helping people whether it was teaching how to make a dress or having a good home cooked meal. She never knew a stranger.
Ruth enjoyed quilting, making dolls, cooking, baking, playing poker and other card games.
She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Patricia M. Panzica MD of Belvidere; a son, Joseph J. (Sandy Crall) Panzica Jr. of Utica; one sister Nancy Sterne; grandchildren, Amy Beiersdorff, Thaddeus P (Gina Kelly) Kromelis, Robert Brown, Ryan Brown, and Steven Brown; great-grandchildren, Vaughn Beiersdorff, Quinn Beiersdorff, Thaddeus Kromelis and Henry Kromelis; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. Panzica Sr., Baby John Panzica, sisters, Katherine Amsberg, Jane Orr and Joan Krolak, son-in-law Dr. Craig Brown MD, numerous sister and brother-in-laws.
Memorials may be directed to Lighted Way Association in La Salle.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at La Salle County Nursing Home for the loving care and quality of care for her last years. Her family would also like to thank Compasses for all they did.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019