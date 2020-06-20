Ruth Hudson 1933—2020Ruth Lee Hudson, of Rockford departed this earthly life June 16, 2020. She was born December 16, 1933 in Durant, MS; the daughter of Irving Bell and Debie Mims-Bell. Ruth lived in Rockford over 50 years coming from Chicago, IL. She married Steve Hudson Jr., October 3, 1954, he preceded her in death. Ruth was employed as a machine operator by Warner Lambert over 15 years before retiring. Ruth was a member of New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and attended Banner Of Truth Family Church. She attended schools in Yazoo City, MS and in Rockford, later to receive her G.E.D.Ruth leaves to cherish many loving memories, five daughters, Gloria Eason, Lessie "Debra" Hudson-Curry, Thelma (Millard) Taylor, Lenora Hudson and Lurlean Hudson; 7 grandchildren including special grandson Dionne Hudson; a host of great grand and great great grand children; several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including sisters in law, Bertha and Alice Bell and Claudine Hudson; godsons, Michael Lewis and Matt (Huey) Lernor. She was predeceased by her parents, one daughter, Maxine Bell; three grandsons, Coy Eason Jr., Kefentse Taylor and Hasani Hudson; three sisters, Willie Lee Denton, Katie Cheatham and Lurlean Stamps and five brothers, her twin brother, Robert Bell, Jasper, J.D; and Willie Bell and Joe Carter.Moving visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Private Family Service will be held at 12:00 noon.