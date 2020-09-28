Ruth I. Dovenmuehle 1929—2020
Ruth I. Dovenmuehle, 91 passed away on September 25, 2020 in her home. She was born on September 10, 1929 in Kirkland, Illinois to Virdie and Jessie (Barnes) Miller. She graduated from 8th grade in 1942. Ruth married Wilbert (Willie) Dovenmuehle on March 25, 1946.
Ruth enjoyed baking for her family and having them at her home. She loved going to garage sales and auctions and finding new treasures.
Ruth is survived by a daughter Marilyn (Dale) Rhode. Two sons Dennis (Tammy) Dovenmuehle, Ken (Kim) Dovenmuehle. Grandchildren: Jeff (Susan) Rhode, Tyler (Melissa) Rhode, Dawn (Tyler) McCoy, Cory (Nikki) Dovenmuehle, Carrie (Jesse) Dovenmuehle, Kyle Dovenmuehle, Katie Dovenmuehle. She has 9 Great Grandchildren, Garrett, Preston, Travis, Isaac, & Gavin Rhode, Maci and Rachel McCoy, Sean and Shelby Dovenmuehle. One brother, Dale Miller and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ruth is predeceased by her parents, husband Willie, sister Helen Pearson, brothers George (Sharon) Miller, Harold Miller, Sister-in-law Carol Miller and great granddaughter Reilli McCoy.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, Illinois. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Service assisted the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.affordablecremationbelvidere.com
