|
|
Ruth Kenney 1940—2020
Ruth A Kenney age 80, of Loves Park, Illinois died on Wednesday Feb. 5th, 2020, just four short months after her husband Ken.
She was born Feb. 1, 1940 in Rockford to Robert and Doris (Stone) Thompson. She married Kenneth Kenney on March 18, 1967.
She worked in manufacturing for more than 30 years at the Testors Corp. and upon her retirement worked at the Salvation Army.
Ruth is survived by her brother Robert Thompson (Pecatonica), and two sisters Sherry (Robert) Comer and Georgia (Tom) Rehmstedt of Rockford. She also had many wonderful nieces and nephews, they were the loves of her life, her and "Uncle Kenny" spent a good part of their lives having fun with them.
Ruth and Kenny were avid bowlers and followed the stock car racing circuit in the Midwest area.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Doris, brothers Richard and Ronald, two sisters in law, and Nephews Ronnie and Les.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm with a visitation at 2:00.
Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois is caring for the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020