Ruth (Hayes) Lane

Ruth (Hayes) Lane Obituary
Ruth (Hayes) Lane 1917—2019
Ruth (Hayes) Lane, 102, of Caledonia passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Maple Crest Care Centre, Belvidere. Born March 2, 1917, in Chicago, the daughter of William H. and Maude (Vanderpool) Hayes. Married Adron L. Lane on August 8, 1936, in Geneva. Employed by National Lock for 34 years while also working on the family farm. Member of Willow Creek Presbyterian Church and Joy View Homemakers of Winnebago and Boone County. Active with Caledonia Congregational Church functions. Charter member and editor of the newsletter for 10 years with the Winnebago / Boone County Genealogical Society. Survivors include her son, John (Cynthia) Lane; daughter, Nancy Dick; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1great-great-grandson; beloved sister-in-law, Margaret Lane; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband; brothers-in-law, Udell, Arvine and Ovid; sisters-in-law, Audrey and Muriel; and son-in-law, Dr. Edward Dick.
Service at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. Burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
