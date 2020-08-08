Ruth M. Anderson 1928—2020
Ruth M. Anderson, 92, of Poplar Grove, IL went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Rockford, IL. Ruth was born on March 13, 1928 in Rockford, IL to John Arthur "Art" and Hazel (Osberg) Anderson. Ruth married her sweetheart, Carl Robert "Bob" Anderson on November 14, 1947 in Boone County. She worked for Anderson Refrigeration with her husband, Bob, for over 45 years. Ruth found her spiritual home at Blaine United Methodist Church and was a faithful member for many years. She was a 4H Leader and a member of the Boone County Homemakers. Ruth enjoyed quilting, sewing, collecting ladybugs, bird watching, and gardening. But most importantly, she loved her family and will be missed tremendously.
Ruth will be dearly missed by her children, Anne (John) Edwards, Dave Anderson, and Dan (Kim) Anderson; her brother, Edward (Ellen) Anderson; 4 grandchildren, Maradith (Steve Goodall) Hada, Adam (Mary) Anderson, Julie Anderson, and Eric Anderson; 3 great-grandchildren, Damien Hada, Trevor Hada, and Owen Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; and special friend, William "Willy" Randall,
The visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. The funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Pastor Tom Hay will be officiating. Burial at Poplar Grove Cemetery. In accordance with state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed in the building during the visitation and funeral ceremony. Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's name may be gifted to Blaine United Methodist Church. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
