Ruth M. Mahay 1946—2020
Ruth M. Mahay, 73, of Machesney Park formerly of Chicago passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Born to Ruth A. and Edward J. Mahay of Chicago. Ruth enjoyed playing bingo and won medals in . She also volunteered at the Harlem Community Center and was an ambassador at Heritage Woods.
Survivors include brother, Ronald Mahay; sister, Patricia (Eugene) Grochowski; 9 nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; 3 great great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Lee Mahay. Predeceased by parents; grandparents; and brother, Edward "Sonny" Mahay.
Memorial services to be held at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020