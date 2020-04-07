Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Mahay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Mahay


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Mahay Obituary
Ruth M. Mahay 1946—2020
Ruth M. Mahay, 73, of Machesney Park formerly of Chicago passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Born to Ruth A. and Edward J. Mahay of Chicago. Ruth enjoyed playing bingo and won medals in . She also volunteered at the Harlem Community Center and was an ambassador at Heritage Woods.
Survivors include brother, Ronald Mahay; sister, Patricia (Eugene) Grochowski; 9 nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; 3 great great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Lee Mahay. Predeceased by parents; grandparents; and brother, Edward "Sonny" Mahay.
Memorial services to be held at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -