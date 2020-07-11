Ruth Redwing 1938—2020
Verona- Ruth E. Redwing, age 82, of Verona, Wisconsin (formerly Rockford, IL) passed away on June 5, 2020 after a short illness. Ruth was born on March 22, 1938 to Henry F. and Marie V. (Yackel) Luehring in Nicollet, MN.
Ruth graduated Salutatorian of her class in Nicollet High School in 1956. She married Darwin Redwing in 1963 and moved to Rockford, IL. Ruth served her community working as a grade school secretary for 47 years, 40 of which in Rockford, IL. Ruth retired from the Rockford School District in June 2003.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Kirsten (Larry) Houghton, Erika (Jeff) Applegate; and grandsons, Bennett and Aedan Applegate; along with many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband Darwin; brother, Wilbur Luehring; and sister, Margaret Freerksen.
Private funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6705 Wesner Road, Verona with Pastor Nathan Strutz officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens in Illinois at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6705 Wesner Road, Verona, WI 53593
