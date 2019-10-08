|
Ruth Stern 1915—2019
Ruth Stern, 104, of Winnebago, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Prairie View Assisted Living Community in Winnebago. She was born May 11, 1915 in Rustringen, now Wilhemshaven, Germany. The daughter of Josef and Henni (Hess) Vohs. She was one of four sisters. Ruth married Max Gottschalk in 1938 in Hamburg, Germany. She later married Julius Stern in Hackensack, NJ. Ruth previously lived in Washington, NJ and Dixon, IL.
Ruth's family would like to thank all of her caregivers at Prairie View Assisted Living Community in Winnebago for their love, care and support.
Ruth is survived by her grandchildren, David (Molly) Schaap of Winnebago, Karen (Randy) Gillett of Oak Park, IL, Susan Schaap of Colorado Springs, CO; great-grandchildren, Rachel Gillett and Michael Gillett both of Oak Park, IL, Andria Schaap of Winnebago; several nephews and nieces.
Ruth is predeceased by her daughter, Evalyn Schaap; son-in-law, Klaus Schaap; sisters, Ilse Schweizer, Lore Schiftan and Gisela Kaufmann.
Private burial in the Rockford Hebrew Cemetery. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019