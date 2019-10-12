Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
3300 Rural Street
Rockford, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
3300 Rural Street
Rockford, IL
View Map
Ruth Stevens-Olive


1936 - 2019
Ruth Stevens-Olive Obituary
Ruth Stevens-Olive 1936—2019
Ruth Stevens-Olive, 83, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Rockford.
Ruth was born in Poplar Grove to Herman and Pearl Dunker on January 22, 1936. She worked as a legal secretary for number of law firms for many years. Retired from Rockwell Intl. at Kennedy Space Center.
Ruth is survived by and was a loving mother to her children, Rita Stevens, Rodney (Nancy) Stevens, Russell (Jane) Stevens, Renee (Dan) Green; step-daughter, Pamela (Joseph) Mullervy; proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren, and blessed to be grandmother to 19 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. She had many friends throughout her life and at the Cloisters including special friends, Ron Cox, Cathy Sundberg, and Dave Verick. Ruth was preceded in death by second husband, Gene Olive; step-daughter, Kathy Fabian; and first husband, Raymond Stevens.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural Street, Rockford with a short memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Mackenzie Rae Benefit Fund. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
