Ruth Virginia Launius 1927—2020
Ruth Virginia Launius, 92, of Rockford, Illinois went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020, at her home. Ruth was born to Raymond and Willie Berry on October 20, 1927. She married J.W. (Dub) Launius in Piggot, Arkansas. Ruth retired from St. Anthony's Hospital after 22 years of service. Ruth enjoyed sewing quilts, doing puzzles, and singing her favorite songs. She looked forward to traveling to Missouri to visit her family and enjoyed going out to dinner with her family and friends. Ruth loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
She is greatly loved and will be missed by her daughters, Linda and Cinda Launius; her granddaughter, Heather (Erik) Novak; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Summer; siblings, Earlene Bailey, Maryland Allen, Cecilia (Don) Olinger, Shyria (Bobby) George, Yvonna Johnson, Larry (Peggy) Berry; many loving nieces and nephews; and furry friends, Paddie and Reuben. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Solon Berry.
Her family would like to thank Mercy Health Hospice for their care and support.
Services will be held at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Malden, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rockford's Mercy Home
Health Hospice.