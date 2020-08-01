1/1
R.V. Rovel Harris
R.V. Rovel Harris 1926—2020
R. V. Rovel Harris, 94, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born January 9, 1926 in Higdon, AR, the son of Roma V. and Addie P. (Doyle) Harris. He was raised in Henryetta, OK. Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in WWII. R.V. married Viola Mae Fox on September 14, 1946 in Henryetta, OK. She predeceased him on September 28, 1989. He worked for J.L Clark for 37 ½ years. R.V. was a member of the Belvidere VFW and was in several bowling leagues. Survived by his children, Larry Harris of Rockford and Janet (Jim) Blanton of Rockford; goddaughter, Betty Nye of Vidor, TX; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by his parents; children, Brenda Emmerson and Bobby Harris; great-grandchild, Alex Hubler; five brothers; and one sister.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Private family burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight, Box L-4016, Columbus, OH 43260-4016 or St. Jude Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations, view full obituary or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
