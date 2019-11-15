|
|
Ryan Adam Erikson 1979—2019
Ryan Adam Erikson, 40 of Chicago, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Born on June 24, 1979 in Catawba County, he was the son of Steven Arthur and Sherry Reinhardt Erikson. Ryan was a "Renaissance Man" who loved an active life and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University and DePaul University Law School. He was an attorney with McCabe Kirshner in Lincolnwood, IL.
Survivors include, his parents, Steven and Sherry Erikson; brother, Greg Erikson; niece, Emma Erikson and her mother, Katy Jones; all of Hickory; his loving Sweetheart, Valeria "Val" Evans of Chicago; grandfather, J.D. Reinhardt of Vale, NC and a number of other family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Lenoir-Rhyne's Grace Chapel at 3:00 pm with Pastor Andrew Weisner officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date.
An informal gathering of friends will be held in Chicago at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lenoir-Rhyne University or a .
Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.
The Erikson family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019