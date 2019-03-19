|
|
Ryan Russell Yapp 1985—2019
Ryan Russell Yapp, 33, of Belvidere, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at Honquest Family Funeral Home - Mulford Chapel located at 4311 North Mulford Road, Loves Park, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your consideration in donating to a . To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019