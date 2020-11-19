Sadie Evans 1952—2020Sadie Mae Evans of Rockford departed this earthly life November 14, 2020. She was born August 3, 1952 in Hickory Valley, TN the daughter of Dalla Bills and Carrie Cheairs. Sadie lived in Rockford since 1966 coming from Humboldt, TN. She married Willie Evans, January 21, 1998. Sadie was a nurses assistant in home health care. She was a member of West Side Church of Christ. Sadie was also a member of Jefferson Horton American Legion post 340. She attended Auburn High School.Sadie leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband Willie; daughter, Debra Holland; two sons, Terry (China) Holland and Ivory (Eddy) Holland; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; father Dallas ( Robbie ) Bills; four brothers, Willie (Jennifer) Holland, Elgin Cheairs, Dallas Phillips Bills and James Holt Bills; seven sisters, Isabell (Joseph) Martin, Peggy (Paul) Brewer, Kathy (Joe) Rayford, Jackie (Jimmy) Holland-Brown, Renee Dickens, Wilma "Nene" Holland Johnson and Ruby Carnal; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, and two brothers Clearance "Greg" Holland and Robert Bills.Moving visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1:00p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.