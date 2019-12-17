|
Sallie Bruce 1957—2019
Sallie Mae Bruce of Roscoe, IL departed this earthly life December 12, 2019. She was born October 30, 1957 in Durant, MS the daughter of Sylvester and Bessie Huntley. Sallie lived in the Rockford area since 1976 coming from Durant. She married Jerome Bruce July 30, 1976. Sallie was employed as a machine operator by Parker Hannifin Corporation, ten years before retiring. She was a member of the Church of Christ with the Elijah Message. She graduated from Durant High School.
Sallie leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband Jerome; two daughters, Cassandra (Cornelius) Kinlaw and Chiquita (Shawn) Phillips; two sons, Kevin and Jerome (Shatiqua) Bruce; six grandchildren; five sisters, Geraldine Bankhead, Stella Dickens, Linda (L.D.) Kitchens, Nettie Goode, and Helen (John) Teague; David (Jackie) Huntley; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including special niece, Olivia Teague. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers, Tom Hanner and Sylvester Huntley Jr.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019